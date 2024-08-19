A rare blue supermoon will be visible in the Philly region

Those in the Philadelphia region will have a chance to see a rare blue supermoon this week. Here’s everything you need to know:

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA. Supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year and only happen three to four times a year.

What is a blue moon?

A blue moon is the term used for the third full moon in a season with four full moons. It’s also used for the second full moon in a month that has two full moons. A blue supermoon is a rare combination of a supermoon and a blue moon.

Will the moon be blue?

No. A blue moon is just the term that is used but the moon won't actually appear blue.

When will the blue supermoon be visible?

The blue supermoon will be visible in the Philadelphia region Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, and Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. The supermoon will reach its peak at 2:26 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 19, according to NASA.

While there will be rain Monday afternoon, storms and clouds are expected to clear Monday night, meaning the blue supermoon will be visible in the sky.

When was the last blue supermoon in the Philly region?

The last blue supermoon was visible in Philadelphia in August of 2023.