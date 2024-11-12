Multi-vehicle crash closes Pennsylvania Turnpike at I-95

A multi-vehicle crash closed the Pennsylvania Turnpike at I-95 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, officials said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of the turnpike at milepost 351.5 Tuesday morning. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if anyone was seriously injured.

The turnpike is currently closed between I-95 southbound (Exit 40) and the Bensalem Interchange (Exit 351) due to the crash. Detours are currently in place at the following locations:

I-95 South (5.2 miles)

Exit 35, PA 63 West/Woodhaven Rd (3.2 miles)

US 1 North toward Morrisville onto Roosevelt Blvd (2.5 miles)

Re-enter the PA Turnpike at Bensalem Interchange (Exit 351)

This story is developing. Check back for updates.