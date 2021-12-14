What to Know Two crashes about two hours and 10 miles apart left Interstate 78 eastbound in Berks County closed for hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The first wreck in Tilden Township involved a school bus with no children on board and left two people dead, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The second wreck in Upper Tulpehocken Township involved trucks and left at least two dead, police said.

Interstate 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania, reopened Wednesday morning after two multi-vehicle crashes -- one involving a school bus, two cars and a tractor-trailer -- two hours and 10 miles apart left at least four people dead and the eastbound lanes closed for hours overnight.

The first crash occurred around 8:20 pm. near milepost 27.4 in Tilden Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Officials said the crash involved a school bus with no passengers on board, two cars and a truck. Two people died in that wreck, police said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene and captured the school bus as well as a heavily damaged vehicle surrounded by first responders. Multiple people were trapped inside the vehicles. First responders were able to get them out.

Police did not reveal the number of people who were injured.

While crews responded to the first wreck, a second wreck occurred around 10:20 p.m. near milepost 18.1 in Upper Tulpehocken Township, state police said.

That second wreck - which involved 2 trucks and multiple cars left at least two dead, police said. They didn't reveal how many people were hurt.

Police investigated and crews cleared the crashes to reopen the road around 4 a.m. Wednesday.