A solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024 and it can be viewed across the United States, including Philadelphia! Here’s everything you need to know about the rare celestial event.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the light coming in from the sun and appears to cover up the sun entirely. This will give viewers a glimpse of the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

“Amazing things happen too,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick said. “Animals that are normally coming out at night begin to come out during the eclipse. Crickets will start to chirp and it gets colder because the sun is blocking.”

Observers of a partial eclipse view the penumbra in which only a portion of the light source is obscured by the occluding body. The umbra is the innermost and darkest part of a shadow in which the light source is completely blocked by the occluding body.

When was the last time we had a solar eclipse?

The last solar eclipse was on Aug. 21, 2017. That eclipse covered a more rural area with only 12 million people in the path of totality. This upcoming eclipse will be visible from Mexico, the U.S. and Canada to an estimated 31.6 million people and will cover more densely populated areas.

What will happen on April 8, 2024?

The new moon will appear to cover the sun’s disk in parts of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. In some areas, there will be a total solar eclipse while in other areas, there will be a partial solar eclipse.

When and where can you see the total solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will be visible in the following areas for the following durations on April 8, 2024, according to Space.com.

Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico 11:07 a.m. MST 4 minutes 20 seconds Durango, Durango, Mexico 12:12 p.m. CST 3 minutes 50 seconds Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico 12:16 p.m. CST 4 minutes 11 seconds Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S 1:27 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 24 seconds Kerrville, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S 1:32 p.m CDT 4 minutes 25 seconds Dallas, Texas, U.S 1:40 p.m. CDT 3 minutes 52 seconds Idabel, Oklahoma U.S: 1:45 p.m CDT 4 minutes 19 seconds Russellville, Arkansas, U.S 1:49 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 12 seconds Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S 1:58 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 7 seconds Carbondale, Illinois, U.S 1:59 p.m. CDT 4 minutes 10 seconds Bloomington, Indiana, U.S 3:04 p.m. EDT 4 minutes 3 seconds Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S 3:06 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 51 seconds Cleveland, Ohio, U.S 3:13 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 50 seconds Erie, Pennsylvania U.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 43 seconds Rochester, New York, U.S 3:20 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 40 seconds Montpelier, Vermont, U.S 3:27 p.m. EDT 1 minutes 42 seconds Oakfield, Maine, U.S 3:31 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 23 seconds Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada 3:18 p.m. EDT 3 minutes 31 seconds Montreal, Quebec, Canada 3:26 p.m. EDT 1 minute 57 seconds Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada 4:34 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 8 seconds Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada 4:35 p.m. ADT 3 minutes 12 seconds Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada 5:13 p.m. NDT 2 minutes 53 seconds

A partial solar eclipse will be viewable in the following locations for the following durations on April 8, 2024, according to Space.com.

City Percentage of sun covered Time (local) Mexico City 74% 12:14 p.m. CST Tijuana 54% 11:11 a.m. PDT Puebla 70% 12:15 p.m. CST New York 90% 3:35 p.m. EDT Los Angeles 49% 11:12 a.m. PDT Chicago 94% 2:07 p.m. CDT Houston 94% 1:40 p.m. CDT Phoenix 64% 11:20 a.m. MST Philadelphia 88% 3:23 p.m. EDT San Antonio 99.9% 1:34 p.m. CDT San Diego 54% 11:11 a.m. PDT San Jose 35% 11:13: a.m. PDT Toronto 99.9% 3:19 p.m. EDT Calgary 26% 12:43 p.m. MDT

How to safely watch the solar eclipse

Here are important safety tips to remember while viewing the eclipse:

Do not look directly at the sun

Sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection

Only look at the sun through an approved solar filter

An even safter practice is to observe indirectly by projecting the sun’s image with a pinhole or binoculars. You can also use welder’s googles or mask.

When will the next total solar eclipses be?

The next total solar eclipses will occur on Marcy 30, 2033, in Alaska and Aug. 23, 2044, in Canada and the U.S. (Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota). So take advantage of this rare event next month!