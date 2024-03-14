Eclipse

Your guide to the 2024 total solar eclipse

A total solar eclipse is set to take place on April 8, 2024. Here's how to watch the rare celestial event

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A solar eclipse is set to occur on April 8, 2024 and it can be viewed across the United States, including Philadelphia! Here’s everything you need to know about the rare celestial event.

What is a total solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the earth and the sun. During a total solar eclipse, the moon blocks the light coming in from the sun and appears to cover up the sun entirely. This will give viewers a glimpse of the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona.

“Amazing things happen too,” NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Justin Godynick said. “Animals that are normally coming out at night begin to come out during the eclipse. Crickets will start to chirp and it gets colder because the sun is blocking.”

Observers of a partial eclipse view the penumbra in which only a portion of the light source is obscured by the occluding body. The umbra is the innermost and darkest part of a shadow in which the light source is completely blocked by the occluding body.

When was the last time we had a solar eclipse?

The last solar eclipse was on Aug. 21, 2017. That eclipse covered a more rural area with only 12 million people in the path of totality. This upcoming eclipse will be visible from Mexico, the U.S. and Canada to an estimated 31.6 million people and will cover more densely populated areas.

What will happen on April 8, 2024?

The new moon will appear to cover the sun’s disk in parts of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. In some areas, there will be a total solar eclipse while in other areas, there will be a partial solar eclipse.

When and where can you see the total solar eclipse?

The total solar eclipse will be visible in the following areas for the following durations on April 8, 2024, according to Space.com.

Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico11:07 a.m. MST4 minutes 20 seconds
Durango, Durango, Mexico12:12 p.m. CST3 minutes 50 seconds
Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico12:16 p.m. CST4 minutes 11 seconds
Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S1:27 p.m. CDT4 minutes 24 seconds
Kerrville, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m. CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Dallas, Texas, U.S1:40 p.m. CDT3 minutes 52 seconds
Idabel, OklahomaU.S: 1:45 p.m CDT4 minutes 19 seconds
Russellville, Arkansas, U.S1:49 p.m. CDT4 minutes 12 seconds
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S1:58 p.m. CDT4 minutes 7 seconds
Carbondale, Illinois, U.S1:59 p.m. CDT4 minutes 10 seconds
Bloomington, Indiana, U.S3:04 p.m. EDT4 minutes 3 seconds
Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S3:06 p.m. EDT3 minutes 51 seconds
Cleveland, Ohio, U.S3:13 p.m. EDT3 minutes 50 seconds
Erie, PennsylvaniaU.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT3 minutes 43 seconds
Rochester, New York, U.S3:20 p.m. EDT3 minutes 40 seconds
Montpelier, Vermont, U.S3:27 p.m. EDT1 minutes 42 seconds
Oakfield, Maine, U.S3:31 p.m. EDT3 minutes 23 seconds
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada3:18 p.m. EDT3 minutes 31 seconds
Montreal, Quebec, Canada3:26 p.m. EDT1 minute 57 seconds
Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada4:34 p.m. ADT3 minutes 8 seconds
Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada4:35 p.m. ADT3 minutes 12 seconds
Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada5:13 p.m. NDT2 minutes 53 seconds

A partial solar eclipse will be viewable in the following locations for the following durations on April 8, 2024, according to Space.com.

CityPercentage of sun coveredTime (local)
Mexico City74%12:14 p.m. CST
Tijuana54%11:11 a.m. PDT
Puebla70%12:15 p.m. CST
New York90%3:35 p.m. EDT
Los Angeles49%11:12 a.m. PDT
Chicago94%2:07 p.m. CDT
Houston94%1:40 p.m. CDT
Phoenix64%11:20 a.m. MST
Philadelphia88%3:23 p.m. EDT
San Antonio99.9%1:34 p.m. CDT
San Diego54%11:11 a.m. PDT
San Jose35%11:13: a.m. PDT
Toronto99.9%3:19 p.m. EDT
Calgary26%12:43 p.m. MDT

How to safely watch the solar eclipse

Here are important safety tips to remember while viewing the eclipse:

Do not look directly at the sun

Sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection

Only look at the sun through an approved solar filter

An even safter practice is to observe indirectly by projecting the sun’s image with a pinhole or binoculars. You can also use welder’s googles or mask.

When will the next total solar eclipses be?

The next total solar eclipses will occur on Marcy 30, 2033, in Alaska and Aug. 23, 2044, in Canada and the U.S. (Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota). So take advantage of this rare event next month!

