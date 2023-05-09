The Race for Philly Mayor: Top Dem Candidates Share Plans for Cleaning Streets

Community cleaning and greening is one issue that, it seems, most candidates for mayor see eye-to-eye on.

Everyone wants cleaner streets.

But, what's the right way to get it done?

Whoever is elected to the city's highest office would be able to determine the fate of Philadelphia's Mechanical Street Cleaning Pilot Program, which endeavors to clean communities throughout the city, but has been a contentious issue as some don't want to move their cars for the cleaning equipment.

"We need to have street sweeping, We are the only major city without citywide cleaning. We need to get trash picked up on time," Democratic candidate and former city controller Rebecca Rhynhart said recently.

Cleaning and greening Philly neighborhoods is part of Rhynhart's safety plan, with getting the Streets Department to improve street lighting and, having the Department of Licenses and Inspections to clear hazardous lots and seal vacant buildings mentioned as goals she'd focus on, if elected.

"Brighter street lights, cleaner streets, all of that is a part of addressing this issue of public safety," former city councilmember and Democratic mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker, told NBC 10.

A pillar of Parker's safety plan would revolve around quality of life issues. She would support ongoing -- and in some places increased -- funding for programs like mechanical street cleaning, graffiti removal, securing vacant lots and abandoned buildings and resolving ongoing issues with trash pick-up.

She also would call for more street lights and additional funding for the Philadelphia's L&I Department, in order to give the office the ability to tackle quality of life issues.

Former city councilmember turned Democratic mayoral candidate Allan Domb told NBC10 he would look to tackle trash issues "on day one," if he were elected.

"My grandmother used to say to me, 'cleanliness is next to godliness,'" he said. "We have to keep the city cleaner and, I would say this, when I'm mayor, on day one, I'm going to ask every citizen in this city to help me. We can't do this on our own, we need their help."

In a list of ten actions that Domb said he'd work to achieve in his first 100 days, if elected, the candidate notes a focus on cleaning every vacant lot and sealing every vacant building in the city. He said that communities that are cleaned and greened -- along with getting new street lighting, increasing tree canopy cover and providing access to green spaces -- can see a decrease in criminal activity.

Former city councilmember and Democratic mayoral candidate Helen Gym, would also support cleaning and greening neighborhoods in an effort to reduce crime.

However, Gym's plan for cleaning neighborhoods may go further than most other candidates' as she would look to establish a separate Department of Sanitation and Waste Management. She'd also want to increase trash pick-ups and street lighting in neighborhoods most impacted by violence and illegal trash dumping.

And, in her first year, if elected, Gym said she would work to seal 50% of vacant homes and tow 10,000 abandoned cars.

Grocer turned Democratic mayoral candidate, Jeff Brown, addresses issues with garbage pick-ups bluntly in one of his campaign ads.

"It's about city services. Pick up the damn trash," he says in the ad.

In his safety plan, Brown likens cleaning and greening neighborhoods to the aisles in his grocery stores, saying that cleaner streets would help cut crime and give residents pride in their communities.

"In my stores, the aisles are clean, the parking lots are well-lit and the entire area is safe. That's how we show respect for our customers. Somehow, City Hall missed the memo," Brown's safety plan reads.

He said that he would plan to hire more workers for Philadelphia's Street Department, impliment regular street cleaning and provide sanitation workers with the equipment they need to keep every neighborhood clean.

Brown said he would also hope to restore the anti-litter initiative, the Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet, which was shuttered by Mayor Jim Kenney in 2020.