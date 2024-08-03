Vashti Cunningham, Joe Kovacs, Valarie Allman, Curtis Thompson, and Sam Mattis will leave everything at the Stade de France over the next few days for a chance at Olympic gold.

The five athletes are among 120 members representing Team USA's mighty track and field team, competing in the field events of the 2024 Paris Games.

From Philadelphia Eagles royalty to Olympic Games hopeful record-breaker

Born as the daughter of Philadelphia Eagles legend Randall Cunningham, Vashti Cunningham is now claiming fame, hoping to wear the Olympic crown for the women's athletic high jump.

"She's one of the top jumpers in the world," said Eagles legend and father to Vashti, Randall Cunningham.

Cunningham is no stranger to the Olympic Games. She made her debut at the Rio 2016 Games at just 18 years old and will return once again for the Tokyo 2020 Games, but this time, she's not planning on leaving without some hardware.

"This will be my third Olympics, and I have goals of winning and setting records," Cunningham said.

The high jumper competed in the 2024 Penn Relays, winning gold, which prepared her for her third Olympic Games.

Cunningham competed in the qualification round for the women's athletic high jump on Friday, August 2nd. Earning a height of 1.92, she will now compete in the finals on Sunday, August 4th at 1:55 p.m.

Taking another 'shot' at gold

Two-time Olympic shotput silver medalist Joe Kovacs of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, returned for his third try at beating fellow American Olympian Ryan Crouser for a chance at his first gold medal.

Born in Bethlehem and raised in Nazareth, Kovacs said that Nazareth gave him a humble beginning, and he remains grateful for his community back home.

Joe is no stranger to winning, either— in his blood. Joe's mom, Joanna Kovacs, is a 12-time district champion in high school shot put, discus, and javelin.

Joe Kovacs, a Pennsylvania native and Penn State graduate, won the silver medal in shot put for Team USA on Day 8 at the Olympic Games.

When Joe began throwing a shot in high school to stay in shape for football, his mom got involved and joined the coaching team to train her son.

Kovacs' wife Ashley would later train him to throw further, according to Kovacs' bio.

Kovacs competed in the qualification round for the men's shot put on Friday, August 2nd, but did not make it to the finals.

On Saturday, Kovacs walked away with a silver medal in men's shot put.

Delaware native defending Olympic gold

Valarie Allman of Hershey, Pennsylvania, has thrown the discus further than any female athlete.

Allman won her first Olympic gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 29-year-old super talent plans to pull off repeat and add another gold medal to her collection.

Allman will compete in the women's javelin throw qualification round on Wednesday, August 7th.

Jersey javelin star throwing for gold

Curtis Thompson of Newark, New Jersey, is another Team USA Olympian who has thrown for gold in the javelin competition.

Thompson is a one-time Olympian, having represented the USA at the 2020 Tokyo Games, but has yet to win any medals.

While javelins do not weigh much, about 600 to 800 grams, they are twice as long as the longest golf club. Given that they are spears with sharp points, it is tricky for them to get through the airport safely.

Thompson has watched meticulously packed and protected javelins come out of their carrying tubes with scratches or sometimes even bent. The Olympics offer the option of throwing the 'house javelin'—the one kept at the stadium in case athletes' own do not arrive.

"We just hope for the best, and if something happens, you just try to adapt," said Thompson, who usually brings three or four javelins just in case.

John Taylor, President of Javelin USA and former All-American, describes Curtis as a hardworking athlete with undeniable talent.

He says, "You could see the talent in him as a teenager; he had power, speed, and a drive to succeed. He's always had a very supportive family environment and great coaching. With all those elements present, great things are bound to happen."

Thompson will compete in the men's javelin throw qualification round on Tuesday, August 6th.

Throwing down East Coast-style

Some of Jersey with a hint of Philly can be used to describe Olympian Sam Mattis.

Born in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and an alum of the University of Pennsylvania, this athlete is throwing down in the men's discus throw competition.

Mattis is a one-time Olympian, having competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games and getting 8th overall.

This time, he's back for vengeance, hoping to win his first Olympic medal for his sport.

Mattis will compete in the men's discus throw qualification round on Monday, August 5th.