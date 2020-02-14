sheep in police car

Police in NJ Round Up a Couple Sheep in a Patrol Car

Police officers in Toms River had an odd pair in the back of a patrol car Thursday

By Dan Stamm

Sheep in a police car
Toms River Police Department

Toms River police rounded up a couple of sheep Thursday.

A trio of New Jersey police officers played the part of shepherds.

Toms River Police Department officers Eric Nelson, Walt Herman and Ron Bayer were called to Vermont Avenue Thursday morning to round up a couple of sheep that had strayed from their flock, the department said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Toms River Police Department on Friday, February 14, 2020

The officers guided the sheep into the back of a patrol car – cuteness oozing through the bars in the back.

Animal control then took the sheep and kept them safe before returning the animals to their owner.

