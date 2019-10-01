Watch: Out of Control Catering Cart at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

A cart spun out of control and nearly hit a plane on Monday afternoon at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (Published 3 hours ago)

American Airlines said it was investigating on Monday after video surfaced on social media showing an out of control catering cart at O'Hare International Airport.

Video showed the cart moving around in circles on the tarmac as airport workers moved out of its way. The cart came to a standstill when an employee struck it with another airport vehicle.

The accelerator became stuck, and caused the cart to lose control, according to a statement from the airline. The incident resulted in one 10-minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle," the airline said in the statement. "Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident."