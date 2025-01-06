Winter storm causes Amtrak cancellations

Winter storms around the country caused havoc for the nation’s passenger railways. More than 20 cancellations were planned on Sunday, at least 40 for Monday and at least two for Tuesday.

Acela trains operating between Boston and Washington were among those canceled, according to Amtrak.

“If local authorities are telling people not to travel, it’s counterintuitive to try to run a full slate of services when people are being told to stay home,” Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said.

If you are planning to ride the rails, check your departure status before you head out the door.