U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Philadelphia on Tuesday to tour the ongoing repairs on the MLK Drive bridge that are being funded by an agenda from President Biden to improve bridges across Pennsylvania.

Repairs began on the bridge, which connects MLK Drive to Eakins Oval, in March of 2023. The project looks to replace and widen the bridge deck to ensure structural integrity and accommodate a side path for pedestrians and cyclists. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2025.

The project received $20 million from President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. Buttigieg met with workers on the project and toured the bridge on Tuesday with Bill Gural, Philadelphia’s Chief Construction Engineer.

Gural said the city owns or maintains 350 bridges, including MLK Bridge, which was in such bad shape that it was closed to drivers three years ago.

Buttigieg’s visit to Philadelphia is part of a travel blitz to highlight the Biden administration’s accomplishments following the State of the Union address.

“I think we have a responsibility to tell this story so that Americans understand and Pennsylvanians understand how these projects are getting done, why they’re getting done and that this wasn’t just going to happen on its own,” Buttigieg said.

During his visit, Buttigieg was asked about the recent shootings that have occurred on or around SEPTA properties as well as New York City’s transit system and if the federal government could do anything to help.

“It’s certainly a concern and it’s so vitally important that everyone’s commute and everyone’s experience with transportation is safe so we’re certainly concerned as we see these reports from around the country,” Buttigieg said. “We’re looking at ways to be supportive.”

Buttigieg also said there may be some ways that federal funding can help.

“We’re going to continue to want to work with every transit agency to make sure they can deliver that safe experience for the commuters who count on them,” he said.

He also said there “can be” money available right now to help.

“There can be,” he said. “It’s got very specific uses but sometimes anything from a station design to helping with safety staffing can potentially be eligible for some of our funding.”