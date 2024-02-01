Spirit Airlines to offer daily direct flights from Philly and Atlantic City to Myrtle Beach

Looking to book a weekend getaway to the beach? Spirit Airlines is going to start offering daily nonstop flights from Atlantic City and Philadelphia to Myrtle Beach.

Flights from Atlantic City International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport will start Wednesday, Feb 14 just in time for President's Day Weekend with one-way fares starting as low as $64.

Meanwhile, flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Myrtle Beach will begin Thursday, March 21 ahead of spring break with one-way fares starting at $44.

Travelers can book a flight on Spirit's website.