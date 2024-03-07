If you are a driver sick of the slowdowns caused by speed cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, don't expect to see it change any time soon.

And, you should be ready for more cameras tracking your speed on city roads in the future.

Success of speed cameras on Northeast Philadelphia's Roosevelt Boulevard

Late last year, state officials approved a bill that eliminated an expiration date for the automated speed enforcement program on the Boulevard.

The bill, which Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro signed into law, extends and expands multiple automated speed enforcement programs. It set up five more speed camera enforcement corridors.

The Roosevelt Boulevard cameras went live in June 2020 as part of a pilot program. Starting in August 2020, the cameras went live. Less than two years later more than 900,000 tickets were issued along stretches of the 12-lane highway that is also known as U.S. Route 1.

"The cameras are programmed to take photographs of any speeding vehicle’s license plate along with a short video of the vehicle if radar detects it traveling in excess of 11 MPH over the posted speed limit," the Philadelphia Parking Authority -- tasked with carrying out the program -- said.

The number of tickets issued decreased as drivers adjusted to the speed cams -- down 95% by 2023, according to the City of Philadelphia. In turn, according to officials, fewer people were getting involved in crashes, fewer people were dying on the road and the amount of pedestrians struck was cut in half.

“The numbers speak for themselves; this program works by enhancing traffic safety and saving lives," State Rep. Ed Neilson, D-Phila. said in a statement in support of the bill last year.

Click here to view the Philadelphia Parking Authority's full 2023 report on the Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) program.

You can help decide where the next speed cameras in Philadelphia will go

With the success of slowing drivers down on Route 1, Philadelphia City Council is asking for the public to weigh in on what roads should come next.

The Safe Street Philly survey asks the question: Which 5 roadways do you want automated speed enforcement to be implemented on?

People can give their answer on the form and it will be shared with City Council so they "can understand where constituents would like to have speed cameras placed," according to the office of Democratic Councilmember-at-large Isaiah Thomas.

Note that "any suggestions made in this survey are not guaranteed to be implemented."

The goal is to install the first new speed cameras in fall 2024, the City said.