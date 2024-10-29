SEPTA makes it easier for riders to see bus detours with new format

SEPTA is now making it easier for customers to see bus detours. As of Tuesday, Oct. 29, customers using SEPTA’s website can now see visuals of the detours, with maps showing stops and sections of the route that won’t be served as well as the route of the detour itself. The transit agency also reformatted their text alerts to show the detour route, start and end times as well as the reason for the detours in a clearer way.

Previously, SEPTA riders needed to read through detour alerts that displayed information in text format only, using left and right directions.

“SEPTA has heard customer feedback about how detour information can be difficult to find and understand,” Lex Powers, SEPTA’s Director of Service Information and Design, said. “These improvements are part of a larger agency effort to improve the availability and accessibility of detour information on all formats – from the website to signs at bus stops.”

While the new format was launched Tuesday, it’s currently in beta mode, meaning the enhanced detour information may not be available for all routes or at all times, a SEPTA spokesperson said. The old format will be displayed for any detour that doesn’t currently have the new formatting as SEPTA continues to work on the feature. The enhanced detour information is not yet available on the SEPTA app or on third-party apps but will be available for those soon, the spokesperson said.

SEPTA said they’re among the first transit agencies in the country to offer riders bus detour information in a visual format.

“The SEPTA IT group is committed to providing enhanced real-time technology solutions to our riders,” SEPTA Chief Technology Officer Elisa Cunningham said. “By delivering improved digital detour information, we are able to offer more accurate and timely routing options during disruptions. This innovation reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to create smoother, more reliable journeys for riders in the Philadelphia region.”