Truck overturns in field after crashing off NJ road

A tractor-trailer crashed into a field off a South Jersey road Wednesday morning.

The truck appeared to have come to rest on its side off U.S. Route 40 at Commissioners Pike in Upper Pittsgrove, Salem County.

After daybreak, SkyForce10 showed the crashed truck having cut a hole into the crop with a trail of debris behind it. Several emergency vehicles could be seen on the road, including a crane truck.

Another crash in South Jersey... Upper Pittsgrove: Commissioners Pike at Rt-40. Tractor trailer went off the road and overturned in a field. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/UlqJRnKssq — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) August 2, 2023

No reports yet of any injuries or how the crash occurred.

There didn't appear to be any major backups. Driver should avoid the area.