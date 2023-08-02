first alert traffic

Truck overturns in field after crashing off NJ road

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tractor-trailer crashed into a field off a South Jersey road Wednesday morning.

The truck appeared to have come to rest on its side off U.S. Route 40 at Commissioners Pike in Upper Pittsgrove, Salem County.

After daybreak, SkyForce10 showed the crashed truck having cut a hole into the crop with a trail of debris behind it. Several emergency vehicles could be seen on the road, including a crane truck.

No reports yet of any injuries or how the crash occurred.

There didn't appear to be any major backups. Driver should avoid the area.

