Philadelphia plans to give out free SEPTA fare cards to 20,000 residents in need

Thousands of people in Philadelphia are about to get free rides on SEPTA.

The City of Philadelphia reported positive results after completing the first year of its Zero Fare program.

Zero Fare is a two-year pilot program to determine the impact that access to free public transportation has on residents with lower incomes, according to city officials.

In the first year, officials said program transit cards – Zero Fare Key cards – were distributed to over 24,000 Philadelphians living in poverty and allowed unlimited taps at no cost on all SEPTA lines and services, including bus, subway, trolley, regional rail, and SEPTA.

About 90 percent of participants were randomly selected using city administrative data. No one can ask to join the program.

“During the first year of the pilot program, we’ve seen improved quality of life for many residents using the benefit,” Director of Zero Fare Nicola Mammes said in a news release. “Participants have shared with us that riding public transportation at no cost to them has provided significant cost savings and has improved access to medical appointments, childcare, and job opportunities. We will be able to provide more specific data about the impact following a formal evaluation thanks to grant funding the City received from the William Penn Foundation.”

City officials plan to continue the program through June 30, 2025. As Zero Fare enters its second year, the city plans to distribute 20,000 more Zero Fare Key cards to eligible program participants.

19,000 residents enrolled in the program -- based on a lottery -- will receive their key cards by mail, while the other 1,000 will be distributed through the program's nonprofit community partners.

City officials state that program materials have also been translated into at least 20 different languages.

“SEPTA is proud to aid the advancement of this program through its partnership with the City of Philadelphia,” said Leslie S. Richards, CEO and General Manager, SEPTA. “This impactful initiative has broken down income barriers, making essential trips easier for thousands of residents. As the Zero Fare pilot enters its second year, we look forward to continued evaluation of its benefits that will support permanent expansion. We also encourage neighboring counties to explore similar equitable public transit access initiatives.”