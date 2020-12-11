bike lanes

Philadelphia Installs Devices to Count Bicycles in Center City Bike Lanes

Bikers riding in part of Center City will be counted as Philadelphia seeks trend data

By The Associated Press

Bicyclist uses a Philadelphia bike lane
Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC)

Officials on Friday announced Philadelphia has installed electronic devices to count the number of bicycles using a bike lane.

The permanent bike counters were placed on Spruce and Pine streets, near 12th Street.

“Unlike the other permanent counters on our region’s trails, these in-street counters are the first of their kind in a bike lane on a city street,” said Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission executive director Barry Seymour. “This is a great new source of data because we’re able to monitor the levels of biking on each street, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.”

Officials said there has been an increase in bike ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic as more Philadelphians seek ways to safely travel and get exercise while socially distancing.

With the unexpected shifts in travel patterns, planners will be able to see how trends change over time, officials said.

