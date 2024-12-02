Pennsylvania State Police reported a slight increase in the number of deadly crashes over Thanksgiving weekend.

On Monday, Dec. 2, state police released their report on the number of crashes, both fatal and non-fatal, as well as DUI incidents and arrests between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1, 2024.

The data showed a slight increase in the number of total crashes, deadly crashes, and DUI arrests compared to Thanksgiving weekend in 2023 as well as a slight decrease in the number of injuries, DUI crashes, speeding citations, citations for children not being secured in safety seats and seat belt citations.

The data only covered the incidents investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and did not include incidents that other law enforcement agencies responded to.