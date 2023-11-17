Major renovations coming to Philadelphia's 30th Street Station

Major changes are underway at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station.

A large-scale restoration and renovation project for the station began in the fall of 2021. Now the project will be implemented in phases and continue over the next few years.

This month Amtrak began renovations of the new corporate office, marking the first major update to Amtrak's Philadelphia corporate offices in 30 years. The plan is to upgrade five floors of office space to create a more efficient workplace for over 1,300 Amtrak employees.

Then in January, the process of refreshing and renovating the station's existing retail areas begins. Once completed visitors will be able to enjoy new seating spaces and try the upgraded retail and food options which will include a mix of local and national concepts.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Additionally, Amtrak plans to start the Small Business Incubator Program to offer retail opportunities for small and emerging businesses.

In April 2025, Amtrak is expected to improve passenger experience by modernizing customer-facing facilities like upgrading the baggage claim process, revitalizing the Metropolitan Lounge and restoring the historic fabric.

Then in September of 2025, Amtrak is set to start the construction of Market Street Plaza. The plan is to create a pedestrian-friendly outdoor space that will connect to surrounding neighborhoods.

There is a potential for the new space to include a farmer's market and outdoor events.

Visitors should note that starting in January the South Concourse and Market Street Plaza will be closed to the public, the station retail area will be relocated to the Main Concourse in kiosks and you can access the station will remain on the ground floor level through the 30th Street and 29th Street entrances.

Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

What to know what 30th Street Station will look like in the future? Visit gray30thstreetstation.com for more information.