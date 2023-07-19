Amtrak unveils $130M infrastructure improvement plan for Northeast corridor

Amtrak is working to provide improvements to track and switches all along the Northeast corridor this summer, to the tune of about $130 million worth of renovations.

According to Amtrak, the project is part of a "long-term effort to ensure the railroad operates at a level of peak performance."

“Updating railroad infrastructure is a fundamental component of our plan to deliver a new era of rail by modernizing the Amtrak fleet, building new bridges and tunnels, revitalizing stations and redefining the customer experience for the modern era,” said Amtrak's Laura Mason, in a statement. "We’re grateful to our partners for their cooperation and flexibility as we advance these critical projects to achieve a state of good repair and enhance the overall Amtrak customer experience.”

This effort is part of Amtrak's "New Era of Rail" initiative. The mass transit system's Mid-Atlantic region includes tracks connecting to Philadelphia, as well as New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Because of this work, officials said riders "may experience minor delays in various locations throughout the New England and Mid-Atlantic Regions" through the end of September.

As part of this $130 million project -- of which $124 million will be invested this summer -- the tass transit company plants to replace 40 track throughout the New York and Mid-Atlantic regions, update 25-miles of track in the Mid-Atlantic region and complete over a million feet of surfacing work all across the Northeast corridor high-speed rail.