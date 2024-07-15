As the yearslong $329 million I-95 CAP project continues, drivers in Philadelphia should expect the closure of lanes of a busy road running parallel along the Delaware River.

Starting Monday, July 15, 2024, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will begin closing lanes along southbound Columbus Boulevard between Race and Walnut streets.

"Southbound Columbus Boulevard will be reduced from three-lanes-to-two between Race Street and Market Street, and from three-lanes-to-one between Market Street and Walnut Street," PennDOT said in a news release.

"The lane closures will allow crews to relocate a sewer line and construct foundations for a pier that will support the extension of the new covered area over I-95 and Columbus Boulevard," PennDOT said.

The lane closures are expected to last through the middle of 2025.

Driving north? The same stretch of Columbus Boulevard is already reduced daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "for utility construction at that same location," PennDOT said.

PennDOT warned drivers "the new restriction will create significant backups and delays on southbound Columbus Boulevard that may also impact southbound Delaware Avenue approaching Penn’s Landing."

This time, however, unlike early phases that required the entire highway to be closed for hours, these closures are shorter and strictly set for a single lanes and a ramp, according to PennDOT.

Why the need for more closures?

The plan is to eventually build a park over the interstate that will connect Old City to Penn's Landing and the Delaware River Waterfront.

"The new Park will be an 11.5-acre civic space spanning I-95 and Columbus Boulevard between Chestnut and Walnut streets, extending from Front Street to the Delaware River," PennDOT said. "It will include amenities including gardens, play areas, flexible open space, a contemplative setting for the Irish and Scottish Memorials, and a mass-timber Pavilion."