Serious Crash Closes I-95 Northbound in Delaware for Hours

Avoid Interstate 95 northbound in New Castle County, Delaware, during the Wednesday morning commute as all lanes are closed due to a serious crash.

The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the DelDOT yard, also known as “Sandbox," Delaware State Police said. That's near Route 141.

Police didn't immediately reveal the extent of injuries.

"As a result of the crash, I95 northbound is closed at the SR1/Mall Rd exchange with emergency response vehicles on scene," state police said in a news release. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel."

I95 northbound is closed at the Christiana Mall Rd exchange due to a serious crash near “Sandbox.” Commuters are urged to find alternative routes. — Delaware State Police (@DEStatePolice) October 27, 2021

The road remained closed two hours later, with all traffic being forced off onto one exit lane at Airport Road.

ALL LANES CLOSED on I-95 northbound at Rt-141 in Christiana DE due to a crash. Traffic being forced off at Airport Rd, causing big delays on 95 and on the off-ramp itself. @SkyForce10 is on the scene. #firstalerttraffic #detraffic pic.twitter.com/zke55kYOtQ — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) October 27, 2021

To avoid getting stuck in delays, get off at Route 7 and take Route 4 to get back on I-95. Drivers can also use Route 13 as an alternate route, but expect delays.