Serious Crash Closes I-95 Northbound in Delaware for Hours

Avoid Interstate 95 northbound in New Castle County, Delaware, during the Wednesday morning commute as all lanes are closed due to a serious crash.
The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the DelDOT yard, also known as “Sandbox," Delaware State Police said. That's near Route 141.
Police didn't immediately reveal the extent of injuries.
"As a result of the crash, I95 northbound is closed at the SR1/Mall Rd exchange with emergency response vehicles on scene," state police said in a news release. "Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel."
The road remained closed two hours later, with all traffic being forced off onto one exit lane at Airport Road.
To avoid getting stuck in delays, get off at Route 7 and take Route 4 to get back on I-95. Drivers can also use Route 13 as an alternate route, but expect delays.