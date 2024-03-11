What to Know A $158 million federal grant will go toward seeing through the Chinatown Stitch plan.

"The Chinatown Stitch: Reconnecting Philadelphia to Vine Street is a study to cap the Vine Street Expressway between Broad Street and 8th Street to reconnect Chinatown and Chinatown North," the City of Philadelphia says on its website.

Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA-02) and Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-03) will join Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation executive director John Chin to announce the grant.

One of the big plans to cover highways in Philadelphia is getting a big boost thanks to a $158 million federal grant, according to public officials.

For decades the Vine Street Expressway has cut Philadelphia's Chinatown in half. The Chinatown Stitch looks to pull the neighborhood back together.

"The Chinatown Stitch: Reconnecting Philadelphia to Vine Street is a study to cap the Vine Street Expressway between Broad Street and 8th Street to reconnect Chinatown and Chinatown North," the City of Philadelphia says on its website.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A new project by local high schoolers is highlighting the hidden stories of the place they call home. The project features portraits on red boards in Chinatown showcasing the everyday people who live, work and hangout in the neighborhood. NBC10's Karen Hua takes us on a walk through history.

On Monday morning, Pennsylvania Democratic politicians U.S. Sen. Bob Casey; U.S. Reps. Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans: and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will join Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation executive director John Chin to announce "announce a massive federal funding award for the Chinatown Stitch project," according to Casey's office.

You can watch the announcement live on this page around 10:30 a.m.

Chinatown Stitch to cover I-676, reconnect neighborhood

There has been no groundbreaking on this project to date, but the city has come up with a basic game plan.

The City and its partners considered three concepts that all included capping I-676 with green space. Ultimately a Two-Block Concept prevailed that adds caps for the full block between 10th and 11th Streets, and 12th and 13th Streets. There is an open gap between 11th and 12th Streets, which allows for required ventilation for the expressway.

The current plan includes a park over the highway.

"The Chinatown Stitch project seeks to cover the existing below-grade Vine Street Expressway from 10th Street to 13th Street, providing greater connectivity between the Chinatown neighborhood that spans both sides of the highway," Casey's office said in a news release. "Beyond covering the highway, the project will consist of greenspace on top of the cover, which may be complemented by traffic calming along the local Vine Street travel lanes, improved pedestrian and cycling infrastructure on Vine Street adjacent to the cover, among other possible features and improvements."

It's unclear if this new federal funding will change the plan.

Don't expect to see heavy construction equipment out there just yet. The preliminary design and engineering stages are expected to continue through 2025, according to the City. "If funding is received, the City anticipates that construction could start as early as 2027."