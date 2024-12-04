Avelo Airlines brings back nonstop flights from Wilmington Airport to Nashville

Avelo Airlines continues expanding its service out of the Wilmington Airport (ILG).

The company announced Wednesday, Dec. 4, that it will again offer nonstop service from ILG to Nashville International Airport (BNA).

This route will be offered starting May 1, 2025, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. With the addition of this new route, Avelo will serve 14 nonstop destinations from ILG.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“We’re excited to announce the return of Avelo’s nonstop service to Nashville from Wilmington Airport. Our Customers have asked for its return and we listened! With 14 nonstop options, we continue to share Avelo’s low fares, travel-friendly convenience and industry-leading reliability with our Philadelphia / Delaware Valley Customers," said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

Travelers can already make reservations at AveloAir.com.