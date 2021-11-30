first alert traffic

At Least 6 Cars, Truck in Wreck, Fire That Slows 42 Freeway, I-76, I-295 in NJ

By Dan Stamm

Cars and a truck crashed
SkyForce10

At least six cars and a truck were involved in a wreck and fire that caused delays on three of South Jersey's busiest roads during the Tuesday morning commute.

The wreck took place on Interstate 76 eastbound/ the 42 Freeway southbound approaching Interstate 295 in Bellmawr around 5:50 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Only one lane got by as traffic backed up on both I-76 and 42 approaching I-295. Traffic backed up in the other direction as people slowed to look at the crash. I-295 northbound and southbound also backed up approaching the crash scene.

Traffic backed up all the way to the Walt Whitman Bridge at one point.

By 8:30 a.m., all lanes were open.

Transportation and Transit

Thanksgiving Nov 28

Travelers Throughout the Region Return Home

Thanksgiving Nov 25

Thanksgiving Travel in Full Swing Across the Region

No word yet on injuries.

This article tagged under:

first alert trafficNew Jersey
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us