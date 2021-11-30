At Least 6 Cars, Truck in Wreck, Fire That Slows 42 Freeway, I-76, I-295 in NJ

At least six cars and a truck were involved in a wreck and fire that caused delays on three of South Jersey's busiest roads during the Tuesday morning commute.

The wreck took place on Interstate 76 eastbound/ the 42 Freeway southbound approaching Interstate 295 in Bellmawr around 5:50 a.m.

Only one lane got by as traffic backed up on both I-76 and 42 approaching I-295. Traffic backed up in the other direction as people slowed to look at the crash. I-295 northbound and southbound also backed up approaching the crash scene.

HUGE DELAYS on Rt-42 south/I-76 east approaching I-295. This 6-car (possibly more) crash has reduced a 4-lane highway down to just one right lane and is causing massive delays. Rt-42 NB, 295 NB & SB also affected. Stick to Rt-168/White Horse Pike instead! @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qP4ZhffPWP — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) November 30, 2021

Traffic backed up all the way to the Walt Whitman Bridge at one point.

By 8:30 a.m., all lanes were open.

No word yet on injuries.