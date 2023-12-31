SEPTA

Amtrak signal issues cause SEPTA train cancelations

Sunday morning, Amtrak announced signal issues across the Northeast Corridor. These issues have caused SEPTA to suspend service on the Airport, Chestnut Hill West, Trenton, and Newark lines

By Hayden Mitman

Update: As of about 10:49 a.m. SEPTA announced that service on the impacted lines had resumed. The original article continues below.

SEPTA Regional Rail lines were impacted, Sunday morning, after Amtrak announced it was experiencing "server/signal issues" throughout the Northeast Corridor.

Philadelphia's mass transit provider announced the changes to regional rail service at about 4:41 a.m. on social media.

As of abut 8 a.m., Amtrak noted that the company expected all trains would be delayed for about two-hours. A number of trains had been cancelled, as well.

"We're currently experiencing server/ signal issues in the Northeast Corridor. All Trains operating in the area are being delayed. As of 8:00 am, Amtrak is anticipating up to a 2-hour delay," Amtrak said in a statement.

Before 11 a.m., SEPTA representatives said service had resumed on the impacted rail lines.

Amtrak officials posted that service had resumed on social media, as well.

