Amtrak delays impact passengers at Philly's 30th Street Station

With Monday being one of the busiest travel days of the year, Amtrak passengers at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station are feeling the impact of continued delays along the Northeast Corridor.

On Sunday, Amtrak temporarily suspended all train service between New York and Philadelphia due to downed overhead power wires that were blocking the tracks. The downed wires also impacted some NJ Transit trains.

While those issues have been resolved, crew constraints from Sunday’s incident along with rail congestion has led to some delays on all Amtrak trains operating between Washington Union Station and Boston South Station, an Amtrak spokesperson said on Monday.

“We have canceled select services to minimize delays. This is an ongoing situation; crews are actively working on resolving this issue. Please note that plans are fluid and may change, and we will notify customers affected as soon as possible,” an Amtrak spokesperson wrote. “Unfortunately, there is no estimate for the resume of standard operating service. We will provide additional details as they become available. We appreciate your patience as we work on these issues and attempt to resume regular service.”

The spokesperson said Amtrak customers with reservations on impacted trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on another day. Customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule can also have additional charges waived by calling Amtrak’s reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

The delays and cancellations come at one of the busiest travel periods of the year, just days before the Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa holidays and as the region faces freezing temperatures.