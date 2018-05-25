How to Update Your Privacy Settings on Facebook, Twitter, Google and Instagram - NBC 10 Philadelphia
How to Update Your Privacy Settings on Facebook, Twitter, Google and Instagram

Several companies have explainers to help users easily manage their privacy settings

Published 2 hours ago

    Chesnot/Getty Images, File
    In this May 12, 2018, file photo, logos of the Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, Messenger, Instagram and LinkedIn applications are displayed on the screen of an Apple iPhone in Paris, France.

    With a strict, new European privacy regulation taking effect Friday, several social media companies are reaching out to users with updated privacy policies, NBC News reported. 

    Customers will have control of their data under the new regulations, and companies will be held liable for misuse of data. 

    Facebook's "Basic Privacy Setting & Tools" page tells users how to manage all of their privacy settings on the social networking site. On Twitter, users can delete location tags from their Tweets, and decide whether to share their data with the company's business partners. 

    Meanwhile Instagram has an explainer for users to learn how to set their accounts to private, and to opt out of being suggested to other users. And Google has a portal that gives users a look at how to control which data the company collects from them. 

