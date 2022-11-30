What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 1

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing its conclusion. So far, Groups A, B, C and D have had their finales, advanced their winners and knocked out their eliminators.

Now it’s time to take a look at the groups that are left. First, we have Group E and Group F’s finales. Two games are slated for 10 a.m and two games are slated for 2 p.m. Croatia and Belgium are among the countries competing to advance to the Round of 16, while Canada has already been eliminated.

Here’s the four-game slate to watch for on Thursday with more nations fighting to advance:

Croatia-Belgium, Group F

Currently, Croatia sits at the top of Group F’s leaderboard after achieving a win and a draw during the group phase so far. Belgium sits in third with a win and a loss, so this battle will be integral for Belgium’s redemption.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Canada-Morocco, Group F

Canada is already eliminated from the group so technically, this game doesn’t have much meaning for Canada’s fate, but either way Les Rouges seeks to upset Morocco, who currently sits in second place in the group after a win and a draw.

Kick-off time is 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT.

Japan-Spain, Group E

Spain currently sits at the top of the Group E standings after a draw and a win in their group phase journey so far. But Japan is not far behind, following their loss and win. The top-two teams in Group E will battle it out for the chance to advance, though it is likely both will do so unless a miracle happens for Costa Rica and/or Germany.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.

Costa Rica-Germany, Group E

These two countries are in last place in the standings for their group, but technically Costa Rica is tied with Japan with three points, so it’s much more likely we will see them advance to the Round of 16. Germany, after a draw and a loss, only has one point and will probably be on their way home very soon.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.