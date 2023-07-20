As Team USA prepares to defend their Women’s World Cup title, young girls in South Jersey are watching closely. They lace up their cleats to sharpen their skills at summer soccer camp by day, then gather to watch the games at night.

“We’re hyping the girls up for it,” said Veronica Rhea, Director of the Women’s Premiere Soccer League girls-only soccer camp in Sicklerville. “Some of the younger ones don’t understand the impact of what the World Cup is, and we’re trying to teach them that.”

South Jersey Elite Barons Football Club runs the WPSL camp, made up of counselors who play collegiate and professional soccer around the country.

Sydney Farnham is a defender for the team at Harvard University. She grew up playing soccer in South Jersey, and knows the impact the Women’s World Cup can have on young players.

“I think honestly it just created a sense of possibility that soccer could take you somewhere,” said Farnham.

This week, the games aligned perfectly with SJEB’s girls-only camp. Girls 5 to 12 years of age donned their favorite Team USA gear for a few days of drills, scrimmages, and fun.

“We teach them soccer, but there’s so much more lessons in soccer,” said Rhea. “Teamwork, and loyalty, and friendship, and that’s something that we’re giving them at this camp.”

Many of the girls are looking forward to watching their favorite players. Emma Davidson, who plays right wing with the SJEB Football Club, says she looks up to Alex Morgan for her confidence.

“She believes in herself and she’s very capable,” said Davidson. “I was scared to play sometimes, but then once I remembered her, I started to play more confident.”

Coach V, as the girls call her, got emotional thinking about the impact the International Tournament has on her players.

“I hope they fall in love with the game even more and set their goals and dreams,” said Rhea. “And I know some of these players are gonna make it big someday.”