Vin Scully at Home Recovering After Being Hospitalized for a Fall

Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.

Legendary retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully was back home Saturday night, recuperating from injuries suffered during a fall, and thanking Los Angeles County firemen and his hospital care providers.

The 92-year-old Scully fell in his home Tuesday afternoon, according to the team, who reported that he was resting comfortably after being hospitalized.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

In a statement released by the Dodgers, Scully said, "I won't be doing anymore headfirst sliding. I never liked it."

On Saturday, Scully tweeted his "sincerest thanks to the LA County Firemen and women who come to the rescue and always seem to be there when we need and to the excellent administration, doctors and nurses of Los Robles Hospital."

He also said on Twitter, "I am so eternally grateful for their help and selfless service. I'm home resting comfortably with my wife and we are both eagerly awaiting the Time for Dodger Baseball!"

Scully spent 67 seasons as the Dodgers' broadcaster, retiring after the 2016 season.

