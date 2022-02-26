Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union, Minnesota United Draw 1-1 in MSL Opener

Robin Lod scored the first goal of the Major League Soccer season in the 23rd minute of the season opener and that was enough to give Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Franco Fragapane dribbled deep to the Union backline before centering the ball back to Lod for a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

A dozen minutes later Cory Burke got the equalizer on a header from close range off a long cross by Jakob Glesnes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Union
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us