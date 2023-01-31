‘Time to Be Done With the Pro Bowl': Former NFL WR Slams Tyler Huntley Recognition

What’s wrong with the NFL Pro Bowl? Huntley, AFC roster slammed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Two touchdowns, three interceptions. One alternate Pro Bowl spot for Ravens backup QB Tyler Huntley.

The game ain’t what it used to be.

That’s at least the reaction one NFL player had to the news of Huntley replacing Bills QB Josh Allen on the AFC’s 2023 Pro Bowl roster.

“What are we doing??? Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was,” Brandon Stokley wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.

He cited some of Huntley’s numbers from the 2022 NFL season as why the Baltimore quarterback should be withheld from playing flag football with other NFL players this weekend.

Tyler Huntley made the Pro Bowl?? He had 2 passing TD’s and 3 interceptions. He started 4 games and played in 5 games. What are we doing??? Being a Pro Bowler ain’t what it once was. Time to be done with the Pro Bowl — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) January 31, 2023

Raiders QB Derek Carr was also added to the Pro Bowl roster as an alternate – a chance to have his final goodbye at Allegiant Stadium, the host of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl. He replaces Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Carr, who has played his entire career for the Raiders, is likely to be traded from Las Vegas in the offseason.

😂😂😂😂

Well... maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 31, 2023

Stokley showed restraint, electing not to sound off on the Carr news. However, the irony of Carr replacing Burrow and heading “back” to Vegas didn’t go unnoticed.

Derek Carr gonne be wearing one of these at the Pro Bowl 💀 pic.twitter.com/8KHXmEJsIr — JT (@CondorSZN) January 31, 2023

Let’s look at some other news and headlines surrounding this year’s Pro Bowl Games:

Who are the AFC quarterbacks in the 2023 Pro Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes is out (See: Super Bowl LVII priorities).

Ditto for Allen, excused due to injuries.

That leaves Trevor Lawrence (in for Mahomes), Huntley (in for Allen) and Carr (likely in for Burrow).

Can NFL players decline to be in the Pro Bowl?

NFL players are allowed to decline playing in the Pro Bowl due to injury.

Why is Joe Burrow not in the Pro Bowl?

Joe Burrow joins Allen on the list of AFC quarterbacks not playing due to injury.

They are not alone in 2023.

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ starting quarterback that Huntley replaced this season, won’t play because of injury. The same goes for Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

What NFC quarterbacks are in the Pro Bowl this year?

Jalen Hurts, like his Super Bowl LVII counterpart, is out of this year’s Pro Bowl.

That leaves Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins and Lions QB Jared Goff (Hurts’ replacement) as the three men taking snaps during the flag football contest on Sunday.

Is the 2023 Pro Bowl flag football?

Yes, you read that correctly above. The 2023 Pro Bowl is a seven-on-seven flag football contest.

This is mainly a drive to make the game safer and lower the chance of injuries.

Is there tackling in the Pro Bowl?

No. Tackling has been outlawed as of February 2023. The NFL is opting to go with the more gentle approach to playing football this year.

When is the Pro Bowl this year?

The flag football contest is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET and noon PT.

Where is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

The NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place over the course of two days at Allegiant Stadium, which is actually in Paradise, Nevada.

What TV channel is the 2023 Pro Bowl on?

ESPN and ABC will broadcast this year’s Pro Bowl.