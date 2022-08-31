Twitter Explodes After Serena Williams' Epic Win Over Anett Kontaveit at 2022 US Open

Twitter explodes after Serena Williams’ epic win over Kontaveit at 2022 US Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are no more superlatives to describe Serena Williams.

The 40-year-old Williams continued her run at the 2022 U.S. Open with an immense win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the women’s singles on Wednesday night.

Williams opened the contest winning the first set 7-6, but Kontaveit fired back by claiming the second set 6-2. In the end, Williams proved to be too much to handle for Kontaveit as she closed out the final set 6-2.

After her incredible outing, Twitter was filled with praise and amusing reactions as Williams heads into the next round of the tournament:

Not done yet @serenawilliams 🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 1, 2022

Let’s go Rena!! @serenawilliams !! Proud of you. Way to get it done! 🐐 — Ciara (@ciara) September 1, 2022

Serena in that last game pic.twitter.com/lL6YN8AMye — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) September 1, 2022

Never seen anything like what Serena Williams is doing!!! EVERYBODY EVERYWHERE is cheering for her and watching every moment!! I’m a fan and enjoying every minute!!! @serenawilliams 🐐🐐🐐 #USOpen2022 — Chris Paul (@CP3) September 1, 2022

Serena Williams is the STANDARD. This is greatness. She exceeded expectations and became the expectation. Greatest of all time. Undisputed. Watching her play tennis is so incredibly inspiring. One more!!!!!!!!!!! — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 1, 2022

What is in the water Bron, Serena, and TB12 drinking!? At this point I’m just curious! 🤣 — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) September 1, 2022

LETSSSS GOOOOOOOOOO#Serena — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) September 1, 2022