WATCH: Neeraj Chopra Celebrate First Olympic Gold Medal in Athletics

In an Olympics full of fun celebrations, India's Neeraj Chopra stole the spotlight Saturday night in Tokyo when he tossed his javelin into the sky and looked away before seeing how far his throw went.

Chopra didn't need to see his javelin land before extending his arms into the air in a moment of elation. He knew the toss, which covered 87.03m in the air, was good enough to give him the lead in the men's final.

On his next throw, Chopra would cement his place in Olympic history. His second javelin throw went 87.58m, good enough for first place and a gold medal -- the first-ever athletics win in India's Olympic history.

Chopra now joins fellow countrymen Abhinav Bindra, who won the 10m air rifle event at the 2008 Beijing Games, as the only other individual Olympic gold medal winner from India.

In total, India collected seven medals in Tokyo -- one gold (Chopra), two second-place silver trophies and four bronze medals.

The Tokyo Olympics conclude with the Closing Ceremony at 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8, which can be streamed live on Peacock or Olympics.com.