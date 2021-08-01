track and field

Qatar's Barshim and Italy's Tamberi Agree to Share High Jump Gold Medal

Instead of competing in a jump off, the two high jumpers decided to both share first place

By Bryan Murphy

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi were shaping up to have a jump off to determine who would win the gold medal in the high jump.

Instead, the two made the decision that they would be co-champions of the event.

Neither had missed any of their attempts going up to 2.37 meters, but when the pair attempted 2.39, each were unsuccessful in their three attempts.

Instead of continuing to see who would finally beat out the other, they agreed they would both sit at the top of podium.

It is Barshim's third medal in the high jump. He previously won bronze in 2012 and silver in 2016, so he finally completed his Olympic set with the shared win. For Tamberi, it's his first Olympic medal.

