US Dressage Riders Look for Second Straight Team Medal

In the team dressage final, three Americans – and their horses – will be looking to move up and challenge for a medal. Stream live at 4 a.m. Tuesday (it will also be aired at 1 p.m. on NBC Sports Network):

Germany is the team to beat as usual. Isabell Werth is the most decorated equestrian Olympian in history, with 10 medals (six gold, four silver) to her name. The five-time Olympian’s mount in Tokyo is Bella Rose. Jessica von Bredow-Werndl, riding TSF Dalera BB, was the top individual qualifier, and Dorothee Schneider, riding Showtime FRH, was on Germany’s gold-medal-winning team in 2016.

The United States, which qualified in fourth, can expect to battle Great Britain, the Netherlands and Denmark for the other two medals behind Germany. All three Americans also advanced to the individual final on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. ET (stream live here or catch it on NBC Sports Network at 3:45 p.m. ET).

Riding Suppenkasper, Steffen Peters, now in his fifth Olympics, was on the U.S. teams that won bronze in 2016 and 1996. Sabine Schut-Kery, riding Sanceo, is a first-time Olympian at age 52. Adrienne Lyle competed at the 2012 London Games as an individual and is riding Salvino.

In dressage, riders are judged on a 10-point scale for each movement their horse executes in a routine set to music so that, yes, it looks like the horse is dancing.