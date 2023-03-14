World Baseball Classic

Team USA Beats Canada Via Mercy Rule in 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 12-1 win featured a nine-score inning in the bottom of the first for the U.S.

By Sanjesh Singh

Team USA has responded in style.

Fresh off a stunning 11-5 loss to Mexico on Sunday, the U.S. bounced back on Monday against Canada with a 12-1 win in the third pool game of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. 

Mercy rule in the WBC is a 10-run deficit after seven innings, so the game ended when Canada was due to bat at the top of the seventh.

It all started with an offensive explosion in the bottom of the first, as Team USA lit up the scoreboard with nine runs. 

Up 6-0 and even forcing Canada into a pitching change, Mike Trout returned for his second at-bat of the inning and blasted a three-run homer.

Jared Young crushed a homer to get Canada on the board in the ensuing inning, but the U.S. didn’t let up in the bottom of the second. Trae Turner capped off a three-score inning with a solo homer to push the gap to 12-1.

No scores followed that, so the win bumped the U.S. back to first place in Pool C with a 2-1 record. Mexico, Canada and Colombia have only played two games thus far, so first place isn’t sealed yet.

Team USA will close out Pool C play on Wednesday against Colombia at 10 p.m. ET as the quarterfinals loom.

