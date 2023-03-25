Sue Bird

Sue Bird Receives Standing Ovation At UConn Sweet 16 Game

WNBA legend Sue Bird made a celebrity appearance at the UConn-Ohio State game on Saturday to support her alma mater in Seattle

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

WNBA legend Sue Bird received a standing ovation from her alma mater UConn in its Sweet 16 game vs. Ohio State on Saturday.

The 42-year-old graduated from UConn in 2002 after having an illustrious basketball career with the Huskies before being drafted by the Seattle Storm.

Bird won four WNBA championships with the Storm and had her number (10) retired when she wrapped up her career in 2022.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

UConn (31-5), who is seeking a spot in the tournament Elite Eight, is quite familiar with NCAA success, having already captured the championship 11 times.

The Huskies have also advanced to 22 Final Fours, including the last 14 straight, which is an NCAA record.

During Bird's collegiate career, she made it onto many record lists. In her junior year, she scored an impressive buzzer-beater 3 against Notre Dame to secure the win. The game went down as "the best women's basketball game ever played" in the book "Bird at the Buzzer."

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ben Simmons 37 mins ago

Nets on Ben Simmons: ‘He's Probably Not Going to Join Us for the Rest of the Year'

Phillies 2 hours ago

Phillies and Aaron Nola Halt Contract Extension Talks

The winner of UConn-Ohio St. will face the winner of No. 1 Virginia Tech and No 4 Tennessee on March 27.

This article tagged under:

Sue BirdMarch Madness
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us