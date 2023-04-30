Warriors

Steph Curry's 50-Point Game 7 Explosion Vs. Kings Lights Up NBA Twitter

The Warriors moved on from the first-round after a riveting series

By Angelina Martin

NBA Twitter awestruck by Steph's record-breaking Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Behind a historic 50-point performance by Steph Curry, the Warriors are headed to the Western Conference semifinals after defeating the Sacramento Kings 120-100 in Game 7 on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

The first-round NBA playoff series was capped by a monstrous -- yet on-brand -- performance from Curry, who became the first player in league history to score 50 or more points in a Game 7.

After watching Curry and the rest of Golden State advance to the next round, NBA Twitter couldn't believe what they had just watched unfold on the G1C floor.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bruins

Bruins-Panthers Game 7 Takeaways: Florida Ends B's Season in 4-3 OT Win

Phillies

Bailey Falter and Phillies Fall to Astros in Finale, But Help Could Be on the Way in LA

What a show. What a game. And now, it's time for Dub Nation to celebrate -- for a couple of days, at least.

Next, Golden State will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday in the West semifinals.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAGolden State WarriorsSteph CurrySacramento Kings
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us