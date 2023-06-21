USWNT announces full 2023 Women's World Cup roster

The U.S. women’s national team is one month out from kicking off at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and it has unveiled the 23 players that will be making the trip to Australia and New Zealand.

The squad features six forwards, seven midfielders, seven defenders and three goalkeepers. Here is a full look at the roster:

Goalkeepers

Aubrey Kingsbury

Casey Murphy

Alyssa Naeher

Defenders

Alana Cook

Crystal Dunn

Emily Fox

Naomi Girma

Sofia Huerta

Kelley O’Hara

Emily Sonnett

Midfielders

Savannah DeMelo

Julie Ertz

Lindsey Horan

Rose Lavelle

Kristie Mewis

Ashley Sanchez

Andi Sullivan

Forwards

Alex Morgan

Megan Rapinoe

Trinity Rodman

Sophia Smith

Alyssa Thompson

Lynn Williams

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Kelley O’Hara will be competing in their fourth Women’s World Cup, becoming the 10th, 11th and 12th American players to accomplish the feat.

Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz are back for their third Women’s World Cup appearance, while Crystal Dunn, Emily Sonnett, Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle are set to make their second straight appearance. The remaining 14 players will be heading to the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski named the players to the team. The roster will not be made official until it is submitted to FIFA by the July 9 deadline.

“The task of selecting a World Cup Team is never easy, but I’m proud of the players for their work ethic and focus during the process and of our coaching staff for doing the work to put together the best team possible,” Andonovski said. “It’s the players that make the biggest impact on our environment, they push each other to be better and I know as a group they are extremely motivated to make our country proud at the World Cup. Every player has a different journey to get to this point so our roster has some amazing stories and we have a really good mix of veterans and younger players.”

The USWNT has won back-to-back Women’s World Cups and will begin its quest for a three-peat on July 21 against Vietnam in a group stage match. The Americans will also face the Netherlands, who they beat in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final, and Portugal in Group E.

Before embarking to New Zealand, the team will play a Women’s World Cup Send-Off Match on July 9 in San Jose, Calif.