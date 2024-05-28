Driver crashes into home in Dover, Del., kills woman inside

The Delaware State Police are investigating after a driver crashed a vehicle into a home in Dover, early Tuesday, killing a woman inside the property.

According to state police officials, the incident happened at about 2:42 a.m. on Tuesday, when a Honda Accord, traveling westbound along Forrest Avenue in the area east of Artic Drive, was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The vehicle, officials said, lost control and veered off the southern edge of the roadway before it struck a mailbox and continued on into a home along Forrest Avenue.

The vehicle came to rest inside the residence and, officials said, the driver fled the scene on foot.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

However, as a result of this crash, a 56-year-old woman who lived at the home, sustained severe injuries and, officials said, she was transported to a nearby hospital by first responders where she was pronounced.

The roadway, officials said, was closed for approximately three hours over the course of the evening to all while investigators to examine the scene and clear the roadway.

The Delaware State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at (302) 698-8457.

Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.