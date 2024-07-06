Big news for a pair of Philadelphia Union standouts.

Jack McGlynn and Nate Harriel got official word that they will be representing Team USA in Paris as part of the 2024 U.S. Men's Olympic Soccer Team.

Both players came up through the union's training program, and getting the chance to represent Team USA is a "dream come true" for them.

"I think it's a huge honor, representing the U.S. on the biggest stage of the Olympics," Harriel said. "It's definitely something to be truly proud of for both club and country."

"It's a huge honor. The Olympics are the biggest competition in sports," McGlynn added. "To be a part of that and to be with the special group we have, it's an honor. "

McGlynn and Harriel are the first members in Philadelphia Union club history to be selected for the Olympics.

This will be the first time since 2008 that the U.S. Men's Soccer Team will be making an appearance at the Olympics.

"Harriel and McGlynn are set to depart the United States following the team’s rivalry match against New York Red Bulls tonight, July 6, where both players will be honored pre-game. The players will arrive in France in anticipation of the ceremonious start of the games and the team’s opening match on July 24th against the host nation," a Union spokesperson said in a statement.