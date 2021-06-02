Without Embiid, Sixers Close Out Wizards and Advance to 2nd Round

With Joel Embiid out and the Wizards’ confidence perhaps on the rise after their Game 4 win, the Sixers didn’t want to travel back to the nation’s capital.

They won’t have to.

The Sixers beat Washington 129-112 in Game 5 of their first-round series, securing a spot in Round 2. At the final buzzer in Philadelphia, the Hawks held a lead over the Knicks in Game 5. If the Hawks win that game, they’d be the Sixers’ next opponent.

The Sixers announced Wednesday afternoon that Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. His status is officially “day to day.”

Embiid went through his usual pregame routine beginning about 40 minutes before tip-off.

Seth Curry led the Sixers in Game 5 with 30 points on 10-for-17 shooting.

Tobias Harris had 28 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. Ben Simmons posted a triple-double with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Bradley Beal finished a terrific series with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Here are three observations on the Sixers’ series-clinching win:

Thybulle slides into starting 5, Simmons plays center

Matisse Thybulle started in Embiid’s place and guarded Beal. With Thybulle in, the Sixers were happy to switch, hedge and blitz in many pick-and-roll scenarios. Harris began the game defending Wizards center Daniel Gafford, which allowed Simmons to take Rui Hachimura and be more of a perimeter defensive presence.

Thybulle thrilled the full-capacity crowd — the first in Philadelphia since March 11, 2020 — with a steal that fueled a fast break and subsequent Harris-to-Simmons alley-oop.

Matisse steal ➡ Tobi oop ➡ BEN SLAM 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6jHPFGbpPh — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 2, 2021

For the game, Thybulle had seven points on 3-for-5 shooting and a steal in 16 minutes.

The starting lineup made sense. Simmons is the Sixers’ best non-Embiid center, Thybulle is an outstanding perimeter defender to use on Beal, and limiting Simmons-Howard minutes is both smart and necessary. George Hill and Tyrese Maxey are other starting options Rivers might consider down the line. Regardless, opening with Simmons at the five is the right move for the time being in our view.

When Robin Lopez checked into the game for Washington, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers countered with Dwight Howard. Mike Scott spelled Howard for three pre-garbage time minutes.

Howard had a high-quality, high-energy night, recording 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks without allowing Lopez to toss in jump hook after jump hook as he had in Game 4. He made 8 of 10 free throws.

Sixers’ non-Embiid stars complemented by Curry

Simmons scored an early layup by simply sizing up Gafford and driving past him. He repeated that play late in the second quarter, finishing through contact from Gafford for an and-one. The Sixers need him identifying and exploiting such edges for as long as he’s playing heavy minutes at center.

Overall, the end of the second quarter was a very strong stretch for Simmons, who found Harris for a three-pointer to put the Sixers up 58-57 with 1:30 to go in the second. That was the first long-range shot by a Sixer not named Curry.

Tobi from DEEP for the Sixers' first lead of the night! 💣 pic.twitter.com/7Cax07itK1 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 3, 2021

Danny Green was also a standout during that period. The 33-year-old unearthed a backcourt steal and converted an ensuing layup, made a three off of his patented corner-to-corner cut and drew an offensive foul on Russell Westbrook.

The Wizards went to their “Hack-a-Simmons” strategy starting with 3:27 left in the first half, intentionally sending the three-time All-Star to the foul line twice. Simmons split the first pair of free throws, then knocked down his next pair. Three out of four will do nicely in those situations, should they arise again. Simmons, who'd been 5 for 20 on free throws in the series entering Game 5, went 5 for 8.

With no Embiid, Harris becomes especially vital as a post-up and isolation scorer and as a rebounder. Moving forward, he’s likely going to need to make some difficult shots, pass effectively when double teamed, draw free throws and beat opposing big men for rebounds.

Wednesday night was a promising start. Harris had two impressive fourth-quarter assists to Simmons at the rim.

With Davis Bertans out due to a right calf strain, Curry had a favorable matchup against Raul Neto. Rivers did well to keep calling his number when he was in a groove early in the third quarter, and Curry poured in 12 points within the first 4:09 of the second half.

In addition to accepting invitations to take open jumpers, Curry looked to score off of the dribble. It’s rare that he can take contested shots without worrying about a defender blocking them, but he had that opportunity against the 6-foot-1 Neto and took advantage of it.

Curry had a few encounters with larger players, as well. He took a charge on Gafford in the fourth quarter, a play the Sixers’ bench and home crowd deeply appreciated.

Curry is an elite shooter and the situation demanded he embrace his best skill. He hasn’t always done that this season, sometimes being curiously hesitant to fire, but he was great in Game 5.

Speaking of shooting, Westbrook had a better night in that area than his 3-for-19 Game 4 performance, making 7 of 20 field goals. He had 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Green and the Sixers were fine with his mid-range jumpers, knowing it was improbable he’d make enough to seriously hurt them.

Key bench contributions

It was immediately apparent Tyrese Maxey loved playing in front of a packed Philadelphia crowd for the first time. The adoration was mutual.

Maxey is seemingly fearless and always glad to attack. The Sixers required those qualities on occasions when their second unit’s offense stalled and someone needed to make a play. He’s an exciting player in the open floor, too, and his pace is a welcome ingredient without Embiid.

That's it, it's time to start building the Maxey statue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PvtOyghY5K — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) June 2, 2021

In 27 minutes, Maxey had 13 points and six rebounds.

Furkan Korkmaz chipped in 10 points off the bench, knocking down two second-half threes and helping the Sixers’ second unit outscore Washington’s by a 40-19 margin.

While Rivers used 11 players before garbage time, Washington head coach Scott Brooks played nine — including Garrison Matthews, whose primary job was to send Simmons to the free throw line — and leaned on his top talent.

Meanwhile, Simmons played a team-high 39 minutes and Harris played 37. All the Sixers — with Embiid crucially among them, of course — now have a well-earned chance to rest up before their second-round series begins.