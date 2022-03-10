WATCH: Sixers Fans Boo and Sarcastically Cheer Ben Simmons

WATCH: How Sixers fans reacted to Ben Simmons' return originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The long-awaited return of Ben Simmons to Philadelphia did not disappoint.

Simmons showed his face publicly in Philly for the first since he was traded to the Nets for James Harden, a huge moment for Sixers fans after Simmons' months-long holdout in pursuit of a trade.

Things started early Thursday when Simmons was greeted by fans at his hotel after the Nets' morning shootaround:

Why the grievance, Ben? Why the grievance? pic.twitter.com/yabd0nONUZ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 10, 2022

With that as the first interaction of the day, it was pretty clear we were getting an insane evening.

Then came Simmons' departure for the game from the Four Seasons hotel in Center City, which was way louder and way more angry:

WATCH: Sixers fans "greet" Ben Simmons as he leaves the Four Seasons in Center City. @tfurlong speaks to more fans about what they think the atmosphere will be like at the Wells Fargo Center tonight: https://t.co/zINk0mLR6L pic.twitter.com/28QhznFOVe — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) March 10, 2022

Jeez, that is a SCENE.

I didn't expect to see Simmons until around tip-off but the former Sixers star decided to come out with his teammates for shootaround, a gutsy choice from the 25-year-old... though he of course didn't take any jump shots:

Ben Simmons is out on the floor during warm-ups 😳



You'll never guess: he hasn't taken a shot yet. pic.twitter.com/B2Vpc7Rywa — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2022

The first thing Simmons chose to do other than pass to Patty Mills and dribble aimlessly was a slow, half-effort dunk that was promptly jeered by Sixers fans in attendance:

Not Sixers fans jokingly cheering a Ben Simmons dunk 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tMZY9hhRg3 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2022

So yeah, this is bonkers and the game hasn't even started yet.

Keep checking back for more as the night unfolds.