The Philadelphia 76ers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday was postponed, the NBA announced.

A league spokesperson said the game was postponed in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The 76ers don’t have the required eight players available due to ongoing contact tracing within the team.

