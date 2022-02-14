Harden out through All-Star break, though unlimited at first Sixers practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. — James Harden as a Sixer is no longer theoretical.

He participated in his first practice with the team Monday and, according to head coach Doc Rivers, was not limited. However, patience will be required from fans waiting on Harden's Sixers debut.

Harden will be out through the All-Star break (including the All-Star Game itself on Sunday) as he rehabs his left hamstring, a Sixers official said. He'll continue treatment and on-court training over the break.

Before being traded to the Sixers on Thursday, Harden missed his last three games as a Net with left hamstring tightness.

His movement did not appear compromised as he took post-practice shots with Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers will officially introduce Harden in a press conference at noon on Tuesday, then face the Celtics that night at Wells Fargo Center. Their final game before the All-Star break is a road matchup with the Bucks on Thursday.

Paul Millsap was also present Monday and worked at a hoop alongside Paul Reed after practice. Like with Harden, Rivers indicated the Sixers plan to be careful with Millsap's health. The 37-year-old has only appeared in one NBA game since Dec. 27, but he might be in the mix as a center option behind Joel Embiid.

The Sixers' first game following the All-Star break is Feb. 25 in Minnesota. After playing Boston, the team doesn't have any home games until March 2 against the Knicks.