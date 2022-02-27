Sixers at Knicks: James Harden Posts Triple-Double in Imposing Offensive Show

3 observations after Harden's triple-double, Sixers' imposing offensive show originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Through two games together, James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey have combined for 176 points and a couple of victories. Not bad.

The Sixers moved to 2-0 with Harden and 37-23 this season with a 125-109 win Sunday afternoon over the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Harden notched his 68th career triple-double, putting up 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. He also had five steals.

Embiid posted 37 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, while Maxey had 21 points and seven rebounds.

The Sixers will play the Knicks again on Wednesday night at home. Here are observations on the team's second straight imposing offensive display:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Run-stopping stars

Within 73 seconds, Embiid drew two free throws after a pick-and-roll with Harden and the 32-year-old got three foul shots when he was fouled on a step-back jumper.

Embiid quickly picked up two fouls apiece on Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims, who both fouled out early in the fourth quarter. He remains incredibly difficult to guard in a multitude of locations and situations.

Adding Harden has seriously enhanced the threat Embiid poses with downhill momentum. Harden is so skilled at creating advantageous angles. Whether in Chicago actions (down screen into handoff) or conventional pick-and-rolls, he’s constantly made the defense appear helplessly behind the play and fed Embiid the ball as he’s rumbling toward the rim.

Harden played in a lineup with four bench players for a couple of minutes near the end of the first quarter.

After he assisted Georges Niang on a pick-and-pop three-pointer, New York scored six straight points as the Sixers played porous defense and allowed Sims’ offensive rebounding and energy to give the Knicks momentum. With Harden, however, defensive stops aren’t always necessary to outscore the opposition. He posted eight points over the final minute and three seconds of the first, including a three-pointer over RJ Barrett on the Sixers’ last possession of the period.

When New York started trimming the Sixers’ advantage late in the second quarter, Embiid responded with trips to the foul line on three consecutive possessions. Every team goes through rough patches — defensive lapses, missed jumpers and shaky moments are inevitable — but the Harden-Embiid duo should help the Sixers avoid the kind of catastrophic collapses that defined their postseason last year.

The Knicks grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter, but Harden then took control and scored seven straight Sixers points. Putting the ball in his hands is a nice way out of trouble.

Embiid played with relentless effort and physicality, setting new career highs with 23 made free throws and 27 attempts.

Maxey the speed demon

The Sixers’ transition success carried over from Friday night’s win in Minnesota.

Again, Maxey was a transition standout. He made two first-half threes early in the shot clock and laid in a fast-break bucket in the third quarter following a steal and one-handed dish by Matisse Thybulle. With Harden seeking opportunities to catch the defense in bad spots and throw the ball ahead, Maxey has let his elite speed loose.

Maxey’s always a positive personality, but he and the Sixers have played with tons of joy and swagger over the past two games.

Matisse pickpocket ➡ Tyrese finish ➡ hilarious Tyrese celly is just the best 😂 pic.twitter.com/NwkSkIn15z — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 27, 2022

Harden's steals and the Knicks' 18 turnovers were significant in the transition offense picture, too. This was far from the Sixers' finest defensive performance, but forcing turnovers and enabling their best players to attack outside of half-court offense is a key part of the team's formula for playoff wins. And it's worth remembering that Embiid can both start fast breaks as a ball handler and finish them as a spectacular dunker.

JOEL EMBIID BASKETBALL DOMINATION 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/bZce0jl2Kc — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 27, 2022

Harris' adjustment

Tobias Harris recorded 12 points on 3-for-9 shooting from the floor, five rebounds and two assists.

Unlike Friday night, this wasn't a game in which it was easy to view Harris' play style and approach as encouraging despite the underwhelming statistics. He doesn't yet seem in sync with Harden and the Sixers' new-look offense. That lack of comfort has also been more obvious in contrast to how well Embiid and Maxey have adapted.

Harris' first made field goal was a triple that gave the Sixers a 115-107 lead with four minutes and two seconds left. For the time being, the team needs him to fire catch-and-shoot threes, focus on quick decisions, and trust that he'll figure things out.

Meanwhile, Thybulle has flashed a few positive offensive plays in both games next to Harden. It made sense on paper that he'd be rewarded more for active cutting, and that he'd especially enjoy turning defense into offense.

That's come to fruition thus far and, though opponents continue to send help defenders off of Thybulle, enabled him to be the team's top wing. As long as the Sixers keep winning and scoring so many points, we imagine head coach Doc Rivers will stick with Thybulle as his starter.