Allen Iverson

NBA Legend Allen Iverson Is All of Us Watching the Sixers

By Paul Hudrick

May 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers great Allen Iverson (L) and Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson (R) react after a 76ers dunk against the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

" data-ellipsis="false">

Allen Iverson is Philadelphia.

From his reckless style on the court to his famous ear cupping for the crowd to kissing the floor in his return as a Denver Nugget, Iverson's lasting impact on the city is immeasurable.

A big part of the reason for that connection is that The Answer always wore his heart on his sleeve.

Now as a fan of his former team, Iverson frequently sits courtside - and still lets his emotions show.

As part of Amazon's All or Nothing series, which followed around the Eagles this past season, you saw offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo sitting courtside next to A.I.

The microphone picked up some gold.

(Brooks' reaction is also priceless.)

With all due respect to the Eagles, this might have been the best moment of the series so far.

Allen Iverson, as Philly as it gets.

Allen Iverson
