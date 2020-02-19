NBA Legend Allen Iverson Is All of Us Watching the Sixers

Allen Iverson is Philadelphia.

From his reckless style on the court to his famous ear cupping for the crowd to kissing the floor in his return as a Denver Nugget, Iverson's lasting impact on the city is immeasurable.

A big part of the reason for that connection is that The Answer always wore his heart on his sleeve.

Now as a fan of his former team, Iverson frequently sits courtside - and still lets his emotions show.

As part of Amazon's All or Nothing series, which followed around the Eagles this past season, you saw offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo sitting courtside next to A.I.

The microphone picked up some gold.

(Brooks' reaction is also priceless.)

Hands down the best part of the Eagles show on Amazon is Allen Iverson genuinely getting pissed off at the Sixers. He’s just like us lol pic.twitter.com/EdOel9pvHk — Chartisse (@SnowmanEmbiid) February 19, 2020

With all due respect to the Eagles, this might have been the best moment of the series so far.

Allen Iverson, as Philly as it gets.

