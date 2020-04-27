Marc Eversley is leaving the Sixers to become the Chicago Bulls' general manager, a source confirmed early Monday morning to NBC Sports Chicago's K.J. Johnson. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Eversley had served as the Sixers' vice president of player personnel since 2016. He'll work with new Bulls executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas in Chicago's restructured basketball operations department.

With the Sixers, Eversley had been a leader in the basketball operations department alongside GM Elton Brand, executive VP of basketball operations Alex Rucker and assistant GM Ned Cohen. The Ottawa, Ontario, native, had been one of the key figures involved in the pre-draft process.

This will be Eversley's first GM role. Before joining the Sixers, he'd been the Wizards' VP of scouting and had worked under former Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo with the Raptors. He worked at Nike prior to becoming an NBA executive.

There doesn't appear to currently be an urgent need for the Sixers to replace Eversley with the NBA season suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. That said, the team will have to respond to his departure and adjust heading into the offseason, whenever that may be. The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25 but seems likely to be moved back.

