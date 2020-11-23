Dwight Howard Says Daryl Morey Recruited Him to Philly

Howard thanks Morey for bringing him to the Sixers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The newly signed Dwight Howard has officially made his way to Philadelphia, flying here today and making his rounds through the city.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark was on the scene to discuss Dwight Howard's arrival in Philly with the big men himself.

"I'm super excited," Howard said. "I want to bring a championship to Philly."

Fans passing by Howard only edged him on when it came to that championship talk.

"Congratulations, man!" one fan said. "Championship, man!"

While a Yahoo! Sports report indicated that Joel Embiid was a part of the recruitment effort to bring Howard to Philly, Howard himself clarified that new president of basketball operations Daryl Morey was the one itching to make him a Sixer.

"Thank you, Daryl." Howard said. "We're going to do our best to bring this championship to Philly."

Morey, who previously signed Howard as a free agent in the summer of 2013 when he was with the Houston Rockets, clearly has had an affinity for Howard over the course of his career.

Morey was so excited that both Elton Brand and he picked Howard up from the airport earlier today:

While a mask is covering his face, you can bet that Morey is smiling now that Howard is with the organization.